MIAMI (WSVN) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting left Miami Police officers scrambling for answers as the shooter remains at large.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Miami Police officers responded to the area of Southwest 28th Street and 13th Street after shots were fired. When units arrived, they found two men who appeared to suffer gunshot wounds.

A woman who lives nearby told 7News she heard about seven gunshots. Upon arrival, first responders performed CPR on the victims.

The people who were shot according to the woman were not her neighbors but people who were visiting them.

On Wednesday morning, the neighborhood remained an active scene as K-9 units searched for evidence, such as bullet casings, and Crime Scene Investigation vans were also in the vicinity collecting data.

Technicians focused their attention on a red Nissan Altima that had bullet holes on the side door and back window.

According to Miami PD, the men were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Police identified 18-year-old Vincent Celani as the man that died while he was in the hospital; the other man, who police said is 23 years old, remained in critical condition.

Police have not given a description of the shooter. More information will be available as authorities continue to gather more details of the incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

