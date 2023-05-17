MIAMI (WSVN) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting in Little Havana has left police officers scrambling for answers as the shooter remains at large.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Miami Police officers responded to the area of Southwest 28th Street and 13th Street after shots were fired. When units arrived, they found two men who appeared to suffer gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday morning, the neighborhood remained an active scene as K-9 units searched for evidence, such as bullet casings, and Crime Scene Investigation vans were also in the vicinity collecting data.

According to Miami PD, the men, who appeared to be in their mid-20s, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. One of the victims died while he was in the hospital; the other man remained in critical condition.

Police have not given a description of the shooter. More information will be available as authorities continue to gather more details of the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.