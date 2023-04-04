MIAMI (WSVN) - A standoff occurred in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood Monday night that shocked residents. Witnesses and social media users described the scene of commotion and disarray after a large police presence, including members of the SWAT team, surrounded the area.

According to witnesses, the police pursued an individual who eventually made their way to the roof of a building off 30th Street. The reason for the pursuit is still unclear, but some speculate that it may have been a mental health episode, while others suggest that the person may have been involved in criminal activity.

Despite the efforts of the police to bring the situation under control, witnesses reported hearing screams and seeing the person either fall or jump off the building. The person’s condition and whereabouts remain unknown, leaving many members of the community wondering what exactly happened.

The Miami Police Department has been contacted for comment, but as of yet, no official statement has been made.

