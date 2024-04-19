MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating an altercation that, they said, occurred among several juveniles outside SLAM! Miami Charter School.

City of Miami Police confirmed to 7News that the fight occurred Thursday afternoon in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and Fifth Street.

Investigators said the fight left two juveniles injured. They were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Video footage of the altercation has surfaced on social media, capturing what appears to be the massive fight and the two injured juveniles. The two juveniles on the ground were being kicked repeatedly and were left unconscious.

One of the students has been discharged from the hospital and is at home recovering.

Students who spoke with 7News said they are happy to see the two students survive.

“The only thing I know is they are recovering,” said one student. “What I saw was really messed up. I don’t think you should do that to kids. The kids that kicked him should get charges.”

On Friday, more videos surfaced on social media of parents gathering outside SLAM! around 1 p.m. due to rumors of a shooting that circulated in the wake of Thursday’s fight.

The administration called the parents and reassured them that everything was OK.

SLAM! Miami Administration said anyone involved in the fights “will face serious consequences,” in a statement to 7News.

We were notified of a fight that occurred yesterday afternoon in the neighborhood several blocks from our campus. It appears that some students were involved along with other individuals in the neighborhood. We are currently working with authorities to investigate the incident and assist in identifying any persons involved. Anyone who initiated or used violence will face serious consequences. We are committed to ensuring that our school remains a safe place for our students and families, even beyond our campus. SLAM! Miami Administration

Any witnesses or individuals with pertinent information related to this incident are encouraged to contact the City of Miami Police Department’s non-emergency line at 305-579-6111 or Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

