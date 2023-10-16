MIAMI (WSVN) - In the early hours of Monday morning, a significant police presence descended on the City of Miami, responding to reports of a shooting on Day Avenue near Douglas Road.

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire around 4 a.m., sparking a swift law enforcement response.

Video footage from the scene revealed an apartment building riddled with bullet holes. Investigators meticulously combed the apartment throughout the morning, collecting crucial evidence and engaging with residents.

During this investigation, 7News captured footage of an individual being transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries. However, the extent of these injuries remains undisclosed.

As of now, it remains uncertain whether the police are actively searching for any suspects related to this shooting.

The Miami Police Department was contacted for more information on this incident.

