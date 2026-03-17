MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating a report of an arrempted abduction involving a middle school student.

According to investigators, a girl told officers that she was making her way to Jose de Diego Middle School on Tuesday morning when someone tried to grab her.

Officials for the school confirmed she was a student at the school but that the reported incident did not occur on campus.

The incident was reported to police a short time later.

7News cameras were rolling when officers came to the school to speak with the victim.

Parent Shaquail McKinnon said she was alarmed to hear about the reported incident, noting that several students who attend the school normally walk to campus.

“It’s really sad that that stuff happens because parents, they have to – a lot of parents have to work, they can’t come and bring they kids to school, but at the same time, we just truly have to trust God,” she said.

Police have not released a subject description, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this reported attempted abduction, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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