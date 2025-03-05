MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a man accused of exposing himself at an apartment complex in Brickell, with authorities looking into whether he may be linked to a similar incident at the University of Miami.

According to authorities, the indecent exposure occurred around 12:15 p.m. Sunday at Maizon Brickell, located at 221 SW 12th St.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20s, wearing a dark green hoodie, sweatpants, and black-and-white sneakers.

Police have not confirmed whether the suspect is the same man who allegedly exposed himself to a UM student at the Donna Shalala Student Center. In that case, University of Miami and Coral Gables Police issued a safety advisory after a man reportedly unclothed and fondled himself in front of a female student.

Anyone with information on the Brickell case is urged to contact Detective Brito or the Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300 or email SVU@MiamiPolice.org.

