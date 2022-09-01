MIAMI (WSVN) - A bicyclist was hit by a car in Miami.

The cyclist was struck by two vehicles in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 84th Street, around 11 p.m., Thursday.

A security guard that works in the area said the man was an employee of the food court inside The Citadel.

The man ended his shift and was leaving for the night when he was hit; one of the vehicles stayed on the scene while the driver who initially hit the cyclist drove off.

According to police, one person has been detained in connection to the incident.

The 27-year-old later lost his life after he was transported to the hospital.

Investigators continue to puzzle together the pieces of the scene of the crime.

