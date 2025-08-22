MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are conducting an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian, officials say.

The incident happened Friday morning in the area of Northwest Seventh Street between Northwest 23rd and 25th Avenue.

It appears a motorist struck a pedestrian and fled the scene but returned at a later time. It’s unclear if the driver will be facing hit-and-run charges.

7Skyforce hovered the scene where numerous Crime Scene Investigators responded and began combing the area of clues.

At this time, Northwest Seventh Street has been temporarily closed between 23 and 25 Avenues due to the police investigation

