MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have identified the boy who, they said, was found wandering alone in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, a homeless man spotted the child in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 17th Street, at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The homeless man then called for help.

“The child was in great health. He was taken to [the Florida Department of Children and Families], where he’s in their custody now until we could determine if his parents are OK, what happened,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega. “He has to go to a school nearby or a day care. Somebody has to know him.”

Hours later, police said in a statement to 7News that they had identified the boy and his mother. The mother of the boy arrived at the police station to be interviewed by detectives.

Investigators said the boy is around 6 years old and possibly called “Lucas” or “Legacy,” adding he has not been able to communicate anything to police about where he lives or who his parents are.

As of 2:45 p.m., no arrests had been made in this case.

Officials urge anyone with information to contact Miami Police Detective D. Reyes, or any on-duty detective of the of the department’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300.

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