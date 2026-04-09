MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have identified the boy who, they said, was found wandering alone in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood and the boy’s mother is expected to face charges.

According to City of Miami Police, a homeless man spotted the child in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 17th Street, at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The homeless man then called for help.

“The child was in great health. He was taken to [the Florida Department of Children and Families], where he’s in their custody now until we could determine if his parents are OK, what happened,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega. “He has to go to a school nearby or a day care. Somebody has to know him.”

Hours later, police said in a statement to 7News that they had identified the boy and his mother. The mother of the boy arrived at the police station to be interviewed by detectives.

Detectives said they found the child’s mother after a local school contacted police after seeing news reports of the wandering boy.

Miami Police officer Michael Vega told 7News the mother would be facing charges once detectives finished questioning her. He said the mother told detectives she had no idea the child was missing.

“From [Wednesday] night, 11 [p.m.] to maybe sometime [Thursday] morning, 10 a.m., the mother didn’t report the child missing. Now that we know that she’s the mother, we go and knock at the door, it’s the first time that she hears about it. So she’s gonna face some charges, we’re just interviewing her and as soon as this is done, she is going to jail,” said Vega.

Investigators said the boy is around 6 years old and possibly called “Lucas” or “Legacy,” adding he has not been able to communicate anything to police about where he lives or who his parents are.

It remains unclear how the child wound up wandering alone outside of his home.

Officials urge anyone with information to contact Miami Police Detective D. Reyes, or any on-duty detective of the of the department’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.