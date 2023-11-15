MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department, in collaboration with the “Do the Right Thing” program, recognized 10 outstanding students from South Florida for their exemplary conduct out of more than 900 nominees.

One of the standout student is Christina Buduen, a seventh-grader at Eugenia B. Thomas K-8. She was honored for her quick thinking and responsible actions in reporting a potential threat to her school that she saw on social media.

“I asked my friend if we could tell the teacher to tell the assistant principal, and then we told them, and then we, like, got questions and stuff,” she said. “I told them everything I knew, and I showed them the post that I saw.”

This recognition is part of the “Do the Right Thing” program, which aims to acknowledge positive accomplishments and good behavior among school-age youth throughout Miami-Dade County.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.