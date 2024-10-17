MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department honored and recognized 10 students for doing the right thing.

The department commemorated the scholars out of 1,000 nominees for their good deeds as part of the Do the Right Thing program.

Each student received a plaque from officers who embodied the saying, “See something, say something.”

Some students were honored for their courage in reporting dangerous threats they saw on social media.

Eighth grader Marcellus Ruiz reported a student who said they were going to bring a knife to school and cause harm.

“If no one reported anything, the schools would be in crazy danger, and it’s very important to report things,” said Ruiz.

Among other students honored was one who notified officials that a friend of his was being abused by a family member.

