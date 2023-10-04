MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - City of Miami Police paid a touching tribute to a former mounted police officer

The police department held a ceremony on Wednesday to honor former Mounted Police Officer Manuel Gomez by renaming the Mounted Patrol Stables at Lummus Park. The facility will now be known as the Officer Manuel Gomez Mounted Facility.

In 2006, Gomez bruised his spine when he fell from his police horse while on duty during the Three Kings Parade.

Medical professionals at Jackson Memorial Hospital employed hypothermia treatment to mitigate the damage, ultimately enabling him to regain his ability to walk.

“Incredible, after so many years to see so many beautiful friends,” said Gomez. “This is an incredible journey; it’s been rewarding.”

Gomez dedicated nearly two decades of service to patrolling the streets of Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

