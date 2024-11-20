MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida students were honored by City of Miami Police for doing the right thing.

Elementary school student Jaziel Adanaque was recognized at an event on Tuesday at Chief Clarence Dickson Police College.

Police said Adanaque had the bravery and courage to immediately report a classmate, who had brought a weapon to school and pointed it at him, to a teacher.

The ceremony is part of a non-profit community-based program that recognizes students who report criminal activity at their schools.

Adanaque was one of 10 students out of over 600 nominees to receive rewards.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.