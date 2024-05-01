MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police Department held a solemn salute for fallen police officers.

The department hosted its annual observance of Police Memorial Day on Wednesday afternoon.

The ceremony included a rifle salute, flags flown at half staff, and a helicopter flying over the department.

This year, the department paid tribute to all of its officers who have died in the line of duty,

“We come together to honor and to remember the 41 individuals that made the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives so the citizens of Miami could feel safe and have a city that they could be proud of,” said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

The observance of Police Memorial Day has been an established tradition at the department since 1978.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.