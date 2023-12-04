MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are giving drivers a traffic stop surprise ahead of the holidays.

On Monday afternoon, officers pulled over people across the city. But instead of issuing citations, officers, as well as the chief, handed out $100 gift cards.

“As we stop motorists, recognize them and letting them know, ‘Hey, listen, you did x violation, however, we’re spreading some joy and giving some positive reinforcement,'” said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

“I don’t know how to react right now, I’m like shocked,” said Sophia Gonzales. “All I did was make a right, and I saw a hand to pull over, and I’m like what did i do? But, you know, things happen for a reason.”

The department teamed up with iHeart Radio and said that they put together this event to give back to the community they serve and to spread some holiday cheer.

