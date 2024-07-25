MIAMI (WSVN) - A man is dead following a police-involved shooting in Miami.

The incident happened in the area of Southwest Fifth Avenue and Third Street, Thursday afternoon.

MIAMI: Police involved shooting. 1 man dead. Police: 911 calls of man shooting into the air and at a building in the area of SW 3rd & 5th Ave. Police arrived, shots were fired. Man died on the scene. No officers injured. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/bdL7RIAvi7 — Jessica Holly (@JhollyW) July 25, 2024

According to City of Miami Police, 911 calls came in of an armed man shooting into the air and toward a building.

When police arrived and encountered the man, authorities said officers were forced to fire their weapons, killing the man.

It is unclear why the man was shooting.

According to police, they believe the man lives in the area.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as Southwest Fourth Avenue to Sixth Avenue from Southwest Third Street to Fifth Street has been temporarily closed.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the incident.

