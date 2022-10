MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department unveiled a new vehicle in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales, alongside other officers, unveiled the vehicle.

The reveal took place Wednesday afternoon in front of Miami Police Headquarters.

The Hispanic Officers Association were sponsors for the event.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.