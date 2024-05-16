MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 89-year-old man last seen in Model City.

According to officials, Joseph Jackson went missing on Wednesday.

He stands at 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 189 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

He was reportedly wearing a black and white striped, long-sleeved buttoned shirt with black pants and gray Crocs.

Authorites said he is considered an endangered adult. Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is urged to call 305-603-6300.

