MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department has safely located a missing 89-year-old man, who was last seen on Wednesday in Model City.

According to officials, Joseph Jackson Joseph has been safely recovered in good health.

Authorities wanted to thank the public and all who aided in Jackson’s safe return.

