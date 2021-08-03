MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department invited the community to a National Night Out.

Officers, firefighters and families from the communities they serve gathered at Duarte Park and a handful of other parks around the city Tuesday for a night of fun.

This community-building campaign hopes to introduce locals to their neighborhood first responders.

The event included entertainment, food and games for the kids.

