NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A stolen Miami Police cruiser was recovered by Miami Police officers after it was reported stolen in Miami.

According to Miami Police, the vehicle was taken in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 52nd Street at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

7News cameras captured Miami Police vehicles surrounding the vehicle after finding it. It was marked as a sergeant’s vehicle on the side door.

Authorities have not released any further information on the situation as of Tuesday afternoon. An investigation remains ongoing.

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