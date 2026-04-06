MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police cruiser was involved in a collision on Easter weekend, sending an officer to the hospital.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at Northwest 17th Avenue and 58th Street, Sunday morning.

The police SUV collided with a sedan that sustained heavy front-end damage.

The officer involved transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation, while the other driver received treatment at the scene.

Both vehicles involved were towed away from the scene.