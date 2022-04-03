MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department has issued a statement in response to an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead.

Body camera video showed the shooting death of Antwan Cooper during a March 8 traffic stop.

Police said Cooper, 34, was pulled over by an officer on Northwest 10th Avenue, near 71st Street.

Investigators said Cooper was cooperating before there was a struggle, and a police sergeant who came to assist the officer opened fire, fatally striking Cooper.

Police said someone in the car had a gun.

However, an attorney for Cooper’s family said he never pulled one, and they want the officer to face charges.

The statement from the police department, issued Saturday, reads, “While we understand that the videos do not show the totality of this tragic incident, we are confident that the [Florida Department of Law Enforcement] investigation will be thorough and they have our continued support.”

