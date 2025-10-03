MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police officers rode their bikes to Orlando in support of the charity Blood Cancer United.

The officers traveled about 260 miles from South Florida to Orlando, raising more than $33,000 for the charity so far.

This year’s ride was held in honor of Patricia “Patty” McCrink, the wife of Detective Joseph McCrink, who was diagnosed with blood cancer and completed her treatment three months ago.

