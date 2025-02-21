MIAMI (WSVN) - A special Black History Month celebration was held in Miami.

The Miami Police Department and the Community-Police Relations Foundation hosted an event at the police department’s North District Station, Thursday afternoon.

Attendees celebrated the history, culture and contributions of the Black community with live music and local vendors.

CPRF President Al Eskanazy says bridging the gap between officers and the people they serve is at the heart of what they do.

“It’s a long time coming that police and community understand most of these police officers are from the community,” he said. “It’s not like when I was a kid growing up, but we are here to serve, and they are here to serve and protect, but we are one body, and that’s what we want the community to know.”

The first five Black police officers to serve the city were sworn in 80 years ago.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.