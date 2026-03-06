MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales is providing new details on serious allegations against one of his officers.

Speaking to 7News on Friday, Morales said Officer Remy Martinez is off the job and the subject of a criminal investigation.

“Right now, he’s been relieved of duty. He has absolutely no police powers, and he’s sitting at home, waiting for the investigation to be over,” said Morales.

While Morales wasn’t able to provide details of the alleged criminal offense, 7News sources say Martinez is accused of taking an unauthorized break and then meeting with two prostitutes in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

Sources say on March 2, Martinez was on duty but wasn’t responding to calls. This prompted his colleagues to conduct a brief police search for his cruiser.

Soon after, the source said his police car was found at an apartment complex at Northwest First Avenue and 15th Street.

Officers watched as Martinez walked out of an apartment at the complex. Then, the source said, investigators watched two prostitutes emerge from the same building.

According to the source, police later questioned the two prostitutes and confirmed that Martinez paid them to engage in sex. Both prostitutes then underwent DNA testing.

“We located, identified that there was some nefarious activity, and took very swift action,” said Morales. “We’re working very closely with Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office to make sure the proper charges are added as our investigation goes on.”

Martinez is currently suspended with pay.

Morales says the police department will brief the media on a case update upon completion of its criminal investigation.

