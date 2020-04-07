Miami Police chief pleads with public after 6 officers test positive for COVID-19; 125 quarantined

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police chief is asking the public to stay indoors and avoid coming in close contact with one another after some of his officers contracted the coronavirus.

Chief Jorge Colina posted a video on Twitter where he announced six Miami officers tested positive for COVID-19, and another 125 are quarantined pending test results.

“Please, stay inside,” he said, “adhere to social distancing, wear a mask or a cloth face covering and be responsible.”

Colina went on to mention the two deputies of the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office who lost their lives to the virus.

“We’re here for you,” Colina pleaded with the public. “Please do your part for us.”

