MIAMI (WSVN) - A Cuban reggaeton star is fighting for his life after he was shot, and while his friends and loved ones gathered at the hospital, the City of Miami Police chief provided an update.

Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales spoke at Miami City Hall, Friday morning

“We’re not ruling any, any kind of situation out at this time,” Morales said.

The shooting happened on Thursday morning after City of Miami Police units responded to the scene near Jackson Memorial Hospital, in the area of Ninth Avenue and Northwest 17th Street.

According to investigators, officers arrived and found artist El Taiger in the backseat of a black Mercedes-Benz SUV, unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police are investigating whether or not the shooting was self-inflicted.

“If we determine the case was criminal in nature, then we don’t want to risk our ability to prosecute those that are responsible,” Morales.

El Taiger, whose real name is José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar, lived in Miami, where he performed. He would also go back to Cuba to perform shows.

His friends and fans are now praying that he makes a strong recovery.

“They have him on life support, and apparently the bullet did a lot of damage to one side of his brain, but the other side is intact,” said Nelson Martinez, El Taiger’s former manager. “Good guy, he’s a great guy. He was friends with everybody.”

While El Taiger is recovering from surgery, he is still listed as critical.

If anyone has information as to what took place inside the car, you are urged to contact Miami Police.

