Miami Police Chief Colina tests negative for coronavirus

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said he has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Colina posted a video on Twitter on Saturday night saying he will be resuming his responsibilities as chief of police, effective immediately.

“I want to thank all my well-wishers, and I want to thank the public health professionals that helped me along the way and that continue to help the men and women of the police department,” he said in the video.

The police chief self-isolated himself on Friday after being in contact with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who tested positive for COVID-19.

