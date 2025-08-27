MIAMI (WSVN) - A new group of police officers are ready to ride.

The Miami Police Department celebrated the graduation of several new members for its mounted patrol unit.

The officers completed six weeks of training focused on horse care, crowd control techniques and precision riding skills.

The equestrian graduates were showcased with their new partners.

“It’s a unit that we have a very longstanding tradition. It’s welcomed and adored by everyone in the community: the children, the elderly. It provides a very strong sense of safety and trust,” said Miami Police Assistant Chief Richard Perez.

The graduating officers represented the Miami and Fort Lauderdale Police Departments as well as the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

