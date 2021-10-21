MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer who has repeatedly found himself at the center of controversy has once again been suspended, the department said.

A statement issued by the department on Wednesday reads in part, “Capt. Javier Ortiz has been relieved of duty with pay pending an internal affairs investigation.”

The details surrounding the current suspension are unclear, but 7News has learned that he was named in a lawsuit, filed last week, accusing him of making unlawful arrests and threatening comments.

Ortiz, a former Fraternal Order of Police president, has an embattled past that has garnered national headlines over the years.

In January of 2020, he raised eyebrows ​when he told city commissioners, “I am a Black male. Yes, I am, and I am not Hispanic. I was born in this country.”

The Miami Community Police Benevolent Association​ conducted an investigation and found that during his time with the department, Ortiz changed his ethnicity from white Hispanic male to Black non-Hispanic while applying for higher ranking positions.

​”It’s an insult to African Americans that you would use our race to get an advantage on the exam, so that way you can get promoted,” said Sgt. Stanley Jean-Poix with the Police Benevolent Association.

Back in 2017, Ortiz was accused of harassing a woman who captured video of a Miami-Dade Police officer speeding and then recorded herself confronting him.

Ortiz has also had multiple complaints of misconduct filed against him​.

Video recorded on Wednesday showed Ortiz responding to a scene on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

But for the time being, he has been pulled off the streets.

7News has learned there might be additional lawsuits where Ortiz was named earlier this week.

Thursday evening, Ortiz’s attorney sent 7News a statement that reads, “We have not yet been notified or received the nature of the complaint, so we are not prepared to comment any further, other to say that Capt. Ortiz has not committed any departmental or, for that matter, any other type of violation.”

When asked whether or not his client would be available for an on-camera interview, Ortiz’s attorney said he would not.

