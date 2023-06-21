MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 73-year-old man.

Robert Raiford was reported missing from the upper east side area of the city on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-1 man weighs 130 pounds and was last seen wearing dark clothing: black shorts, a shirt and slides.

Police are urging anyone who knows of his whereabouts to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

