MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in locating a 73-year-old man who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Police, Robert Raiford was reported missing from the Upper East Side area of the city on Tuesday.

Raiford stands 6 feet, 1 tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing: black shorts, a shirt and slides.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

