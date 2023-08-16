MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department needs the public’s help in searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to officials, Jade A. Sotelo has been missing since July 20 and was last seen in the Little Havana area of the city.

Sotelo stands at 5 feet, 4 inches, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities do not know what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on this girl’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective K. Brito or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@miami-police.org.

