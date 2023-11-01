MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit arrested a man, they said, was wanted in connection with a violent sexual assault earlier in the week.

According to officials, 24-year-old Mike Kevin Jacques was apprehended Monday following a felony traffic stop.

A 29-year-old female victim reported that at around 5:30 a.m. Monday, as she was taking out her trash, Jacques approached her from behind, grabbed her by the hair, and forcibly pulled her away from her home into a nearby parking lot.

At that location, officials said, Jacques took off her clothes and sexually assaulted her.

The victim was able to fight off Jacques, escape and get help. She then located an off-duty Miami Police Officer at the intersection of North Miami Avenue and 77th Street.

Special Victims Detectives promptly launched an investigation and were able to review nearby surveillance footage which confirmed her account.

Through investigative leads, officials said, detectives were able to locate the suspect driving a white BMW X3. A felony traffic stop was made and he was transported to the Miami Police Headquarters Special Victims Office after the victim positively identified him.

Jacques faces charges of sexual battery, kidnapping, burglary/occupied structure, and battery.

