MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was arrested in connection to an auto burglary that occurred on November 25, 2023, in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Miami.

The victim, Camila Rodriguez, reported the incident to police and even spoke to 7News after the brazen theft occurred. She said that her car was parked at the Home Depot located at 2999 SW 32nd Ave. around 12:35 p.m. when she discovered that approximately $1,000 worth of shopping bags were missing from her car.

Video footage from Rodriguez’s Tesla cameras revealed a white, heavyset man wearing a brown shirt, brown shorts, brown Crocs and dark sunglasses opening the trunk of her car. The suspect, identified as Jesus Fernandez, was seen removing all the bags and placing them into a shopping cart before cleaning the trunk with a multicolored rag and fleeing the scene.

Rodriguez told police that she remembered seeing Fernandez smile at her as she entered the store but did not think anything of it at the time.

On Thursday, just before 6 p.m., authorities located Fernandez in Miami Beach and took him into custody. Fernandez was brought into the City of Miami Police Station for an interview where he confessed to the burglary.

Fernandez is being charged with third-degree felony burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and third-degree grand theft. He is expected to appear before a judge on Friday.

