MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police have arrested Quantavia Samuel, 33, for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after a fight broke out between her son and another young man.

The incident took place at Jesse J. McCrary, Jr. Elementary, where Samuel allegedly rammed her SUV into her 12-year-old son while attempting to break up a fight he was having with another boy.

The altercation began when Samuel’s son, returning home from school, reported losing his book bag. Following a scuffle with another juvenile at the school, the 12-year-old called his mother for assistance.

In an attempt to intervene, Samuel used her vehicle, accidentally striking her own son, who was then transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with a leg laceration.

The other juvenile involved in the fight was unharmed, and his mother picked him up from the school.

Instead of accompanying her injured son to the hospital, police said, Samuel allegedly followed the other child to his home.

The mother who was followed called the police and once they arrived at the scene, Samuel was taken into custody while her SUV was towed away.

