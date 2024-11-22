MIAMI (WSVN) - A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 71-year-old woman in Miami, police said.

Leon Alonzo Norman faces charges of kidnapping, sexual battery, and battery on a person 65 or older, according to the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

The assault occurred Thursday morning just after 3:30 a.m. near the Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital, police said.

Officers were alerted when a citizen reported a woman who claimed she had been raped.

The victim told police an unknown man grabbed her arm, forcibly removed her undergarments, and sexually assaulted her. Witnesses corroborated the account, authorities said.

Officers quickly released a description of the suspect, leading to Norman’s arrest.

Detectives also obtained video footage supporting the victim’s and witnesses’ statements, police said.

