MIAMI (WSVN) - A Cooper City man accused of orchestrating a series of graffiti vandalism incidents across Miami-Dade County — including the defacement of the former Vitas building in downtown Miami and the I-395 overpass — has been arrested, police said.

Miami Police identified the suspect as Paul Mario Hoyos, 37, who investigators said is known by the tag name “TESOE.”

Detectives described Hoyos as the ringleader behind multiple large-scale graffiti cases that caused thousands of dollars in damages to public and private property throughout the city.

Hoyos was taken into custody around 2 a.m. Tuesday at Miami International Airport, according to arrest reports.

He faces multiple felony charges, including burglary of an unoccupied structure, criminal mischief of $1,000 or more, and trespassing at a posted construction site.

Investigators said Hoyos’ graffiti tag “TESOE” appeared on several high-profile landmarks, including the now-demolished Vitas building at 100 South Biscayne Boulevard and the I-395 overpass, both in one of Miami’s most visible downtown corridors.

Detectives linked Hoyos to the crimes through his Instagram account “T3SOE”, which featured photos and videos of the tagged properties, as well as posts connected to a group known as “004 Connec,” a graffiti crew that police say has been tied to multiple vandalism cases.

One video posted in December 2023 allegedly showed Hoyos spray-painting “TESOE” in red letters on the side of the Vitas building, investigators wrote.

Police said they also used digital location data to place a device associated with Hoyos near several of the vandalized sites at the time of the crimes.

A witness representing the building’s ownership estimated that the graffiti caused about $10,000 in damage to the property.

“The demolition of the Vitas building and the passage of time did not diminish our resolve,” said Chief Manny Morales. “Our detectives’ unwavering commitment has removed a serial vandal from our streets, and we will continue pursuing all those involved.”

Detectives also discovered that Hoyos was operating an unlicensed business called Dade Wear at a Northwest Miami-Dade address, police said.

The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in what police described as a multi-incident investigation, and additional arrests are expected as the probe continues.

Anyone with information about related vandalism incidents is urged to contact the Miami Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

