MIAMI (WSVN) - Police arrested a man who, they said, he struck a construction worker and multiple vehicles before his SUV overturned in Miami.

Twenty-nine-year-old Alfredo Rodriguez faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a crash with no serious injury, reckless driving, resisting an officer without violence and driving with a knowingly suspended license.

According to City of Miami Police, the crash took place at the intersection of Northwest Eighth Avenue and Northwest South River Drive, at approximately 2:55 a.m. on Monday.

According to the arrest report, an officer who was working off-duty reported seeing Rodriguez traveling southbound a white SUV with a temporary tag.

Investigators saifd Rodriguez entered an active construction zone at the intersection and failed to maintain control of the vehicle, striking a construction worker identified as Mr. Gonzalez.

Following the collision, police said, Rodriguez fled the scene southbound without providing information or rendering aid.

While continuing southbound, Rodriguez lost control of the vehicle again and collided with a residential fence, front porch and two parked vehicles. The impact caused Rodriguez’s vehicle to overturn.

Manuel Garcia, who resides at the property, reported hearing a loud crash from outside his home. Garcia told investigators he observed Rodriguez climbing out of the overturned SUV. Garcia then witnessed the driver fleeing the area on foot toward Northwest Eighth Avenue and Second Street.

Police canvassed the area and were able to locate and apprehend Rodriguez a short distance away.

Following the arrest, a records check that Rodriguez’s driving privileges have been suspended since 2019.

Bond was set at $3,000 but Rodriguez has a hold by the U.S. Marshals.

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