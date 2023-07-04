MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami police officers accused a man of battery after he hit an unmarked police vehicle with one of their Tactical Robbery Unit officers inside.

Officers responded to the scene on Miami Avenue and 69th Street, Monday night.

Miami Police said they tried to stop a suspected burglar in a stolen vehicle but then the driver intentionally hit an unmarked police car.

The man took off on foot after he hit another vehicle. K-9 units were called to help in the search when he was believed to be contained within the perimeter of North Miami Avenue to 71st Street.

Police officers and the Miami-Dade Police Department Skyforce team were at the scene of the incident in search of the suspect. Officials said they searched for a male subject who jumped fences from yard to yard.

It remains unclear if the officer involved was hurt or if any arrests have been made.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.