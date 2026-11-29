MIAMI (WSVN) - A pickup truck came to a smashing stop after it crashed inches away from a home in Miami.

The vehicle was seen close to the house after the crash on Saturday morning.

The crash left a column damaged, with debris left scattered on the front porch of the home, and left the truck with its front bumper torn off.

A woman who witnessed the crash shared what she heard.

“I heard a noise, like a really loud noise, and I heard footsteps all over my house and my mom came to ask if I was OK. And that’s how I found out, because she told me someone had driven into the house,” said the woman.

Miami Fire Rescue vehicles were seen at the scene of the crash.

The circumstances behind the incident and if anyone was injured are not yet known.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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