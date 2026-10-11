MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after fire rescue crews responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car in Miami.

The incident happened near LeJune Road and Fifth Avenue early Sunday morning.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said that they responded to a call about a pedestrian being hit by a car.

The man was treated at the scene by fire rescue crews before being transported to the hospital.

7News cameras captured a Miami Police vehicle at the scene.

Miami Police are now investigating the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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