MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was hospitalized after walking right into danger.

The victim arrived at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami on Monday morning after being hit by a car.

The crash happened near Northwest 5th Avenue and 71st Street.

Police said the driver cooperated with their investigation.

The victim’s condition remains unknown.

