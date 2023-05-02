MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s Haitian Heritage Month and Miami Police are putting a brand new wrap on a sweet ride.

The department unveiled its first newly wrapped Haitian Heritage vehicle, Tuesday.

Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales had a message of unity and diversity for the South Florida community.

“The message, that I hope it sends out, is that diversity makes us better,” Morales said, “that it enriches our department, that it enriches our city, and that the community understand how proud we are that the police is the community and the community is the police.”

Haitian Heritage Month is nationally recognized and observed every year in May to celebrate the history, culture and contributions of the people of Haiti.

