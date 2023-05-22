MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to detectives, Isabela V. Zea was last seen in a Wynwood neighborhood on Sunday.

She stands at 4 feet, 5 inches and weighs 100 pounds. She has light brown eyes, and black hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white Jordan logo on the front, black sweatpants, black socks, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

