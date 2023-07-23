MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Little Haiti.

Kemarien Branton stands at 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs approximately 105 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on Branton’s whereabouts is urged to call Miami PD at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

