The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 74-year-old woman.

Marie Josee Limousin was last seen in downtown Miami on Monday wearing a green sweater, white shirt, green pants and yellow shoes.

She stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 130 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Limousin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective E. Reiner or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.